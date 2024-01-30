12 best memes to the government announcing the disposable vape ban

Disposable vapes are set to be banned in a bid to reduce the number of young people vaping, the government has announced.

There will also be measures put in place such as the restriction of vape flavours, the introduction of plain packaging and the adjustment of how vapes are displayed so they don't appeal to children.

Statistics have shown a worrying increase in the number of children using disposable vapes. The government says the number of children using vapes in the past three years has tripled and nine per cent of 11 to 15-year-olds now use vapes.

Although vaping is less harmful than smoking, the long-term effects aren't clear as vaping only began in recent years, according to the NHS.

The vapour vapers breathe in contains a number of chemicals including nicotine which is also found in tobacco and is highly addictive.

"As Prime Minister, I have an obligation to do what I think is the right thing for our country in the long term," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement on the ban.

"That is why I am taking bold action to ban disposable vapes - which have driven the rise in youth vaping - and bring forward new powers to restrict vape flavours, introduce plain packaging and change how vapes are displayed in shops."

Sunak also noted that adult smokers who are attempting to quit will still have access to vape alternatives.

Since this announcement people on social media (vapers and non-vapers alike) have been sharing their amusing reactions to the disposable vape ban.

