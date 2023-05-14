Rishi Sunak released a Eurovision playlist - really

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has contributed to the Eurovision chat by dropping a playlist on Spotify.

The certified man of the people used his Prime Minister Twitter account to post the playlist in the run up to the final of the competition last night, which saw Sweden take the crown.

The playlist description read: "Liverpool is doing us all proud by staging this year’s Eurovision. And I think they’re doing Ukraine proud too. It’s an honour for us to host on behalf of our Ukrainian friends.

"To help you get ready for the finals, I’m sharing some of the very best of Eurovision. Have a great night."

He was immediately trolled by social media users for his 16 song playlist, which included songs previously featured in the contest over the last few years, like Loreen's Euphoria and ABBA's Waterloo.

After all, you would hope the UK prime minister has better things to do than sit around and make playlists of his favourite songs, what with the Tories recently doing terribly in the local elections and the need to, you know, run the UK.

But maybe not.

