Beto O’Rourke went viral after being ejected from Governor Greg Abbott's press conference on the Robb Elementary School shooting, and new footage has now emerged of him continuing his powerful speech on gun control outside the venue.

The former Texas Representative interrupted Abbott before being shouted at by the Uvalde mayor.

During the conference, Abbott said mental health problems are to blame for the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

"The next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing," O'Rourke said as the security inside the building tried to get him to leave. "This is totally predictable."

O’Rourke then continued his speech outside the building and continued to criticise Abbott for inaction on gun control – as well as stressing the importance of access to mental health services.

“There are only 50 states in the nation, we are dead last,” he said, discussing Texas’s mental healthcare access.

“The number one provider of mental healthcare under Greg Abbott in the state of Texas is the county jail system.”

He then took issue with Abbott for ‘refusing to expand Medicaid’ and for ‘refusing to support safe storage laws’ that would prevent young people from getting their hands on their parents’ guns.

“He’s refused to support a ban on AR-15s and AK-47s. This 18-year-old, who just turned 18, bought an AR-15 and took it into an elementary school and shot kids in the face and killed them... why are we letting this happen in this country?"

O’Rourke, who is currently running against Abbott for Texas governor, called for immediate action on gun control.

“Why is this happening in this state? Year after year, city after city, this is on all of us if we do not do something. I am going to do something and I am not alone. “

