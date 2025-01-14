Beyonce fans divided over last minute announcement delay due to LA wildfires

'Twas the night before Christmas – well, that's what it felt like to eager Beyonce fans who went to bed on Monday night counting down the hours for a hotly anticipated announcement scheduled for 14 January.

Social media platforms, including the likes of TikTok and X/Twitter, were flooded with posts and memes as fans speculated about what the big surprise could be, exchanging theories and buzzing with excitement.

Could it be a new album? A tour? A collaboration? A brand new launch?

However, the rush of excitement soon shifted when sleepless fans turned to Beyonce's Instagram where she shared a statement, putting an unexpected pause on the reveal with good intentions.

"The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles," she wrote.

"I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community."

Beyonce also donated $2.5 million to "directly support families who lost their homes and community organisations at the forefront of relief".

Beyonce's decision to postpone was largely met with understanding and respect, given the ongoing devastation of the LA wildfires.

However, not everyone was entirely satisfied with the timing of the announcement. Some felt that the postponement could have been communicated earlier.

"I have been trying to find a politically correct way to crash out without seeming insensitive," one TikToker said, admitting: "But I got nothing."

While expressing admiration for her decision, the TikToker also vented his frustration: "It's also very motherf***ing diabolical for you to wait until 11:57 the night before to let us know."

Meanwhile, one emotional fan shared their reaction to the statement.

Many in the comments believe it must have been a tour announcement given the unexpected halt.

"This 1000 per cent means it’s a tour she wants people to be able to donate to the fires and be able to save money instead of spending it on her," one speculated.

"Her announcement would've overshadowed the LA wildfires, which is a priority right now. Beyonce, take your time Queen. I pray for those affected, directly or indirectly, by the devastating fires," another wrote.

