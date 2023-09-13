They’re two of the richest men in the world, and Bill Gates and Elon Musk haven’t exactly seen eye to eye over the years.

In fact, they’ve both played their part in a bizarre feud over recent times. Musk previously hit out at Gates in a strange slam slam last, comparing him to the pregnant man emoji, while Gates was also criticised by Musk after it was revealed that he was shorting Tesla’s stock.

Now, Gates has claimed that Musk was “super mean” to him after finding out about his stock market move.

It’s related to the release of Walter Isaacson’s new biography of Musk.

Speaking about the pair’s disagreement to Isaacson, Gates said: "Once he heard I'd shorted the stock, he was super mean to me, but he's super mean to so many people, so you can't take it too personally.”

Getty Images

Gates also claimed that he apologised for shorting Tesla stock, but things didn’t improve between the pair.

It’s not the only revelation to come from the biography.

According to Grimes, his on-off girlfriend, the tech mogul stayed up all night playing video games after putting the offer in for the app now known as X.

Since purchasing Twitter last year, Musk has brought in a number of changes including making users pay for their verifying blue ticks and changing the name and logo to X.

Meanwhile, Musk has also recently baffled fans of the popular game Warhammer 40,000 by seemingly borrowing from the title as the inspiration for his newest child's name: Techno Mechanicus.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings