The strange way Elon Musk spent the night after he made his offer to buy Twitter

It is no secret that Elon Musk is a quirky individual, so it is no surprise that how he chose to spend the evening after he made his offer to buy Twitter was rather odd.

According to Grimes, his on-off girlfriend, the tech mogul stayed up all night playing video games after putting the offer in for the app now known as X.

Grimes shared the anecdote to Walter Isaacson for his upcoming biography on the world's richest person — an excerpt of which was published by the Wall Street Journal.

She said he flew to Vancouver to meet her parents but then stayed in the hotel because he was in "stress mode" and played the fantasy game Elden Ring on a laptop he had with him.

"Instead of sleeping, he played until 5:30 in the morning," Grimes told Isaacson.

Since purchasing Twitter last year, Musk has brought in a number of changes including making users pay for their verifying blue ticks and changing the name and logo to X.

It seems more changes are afoot, and he recently announced the possibility of video and audio calls on the social media platform.

As for playing video games all through the night... whatever calms you down, we guess.

