The value of cryptocurrency Bitcoin has hit $100,000 for the first time ever – here’s how the internet reacted.

Since Donald Trump was elected in November’s presidential election to succeed Joe Biden in 2025, the value of Bitcoin has steadily risen as people believe his presidency will be advantageous to the crypto industry.

The price of Bitcoin has reflected that hope as the world’s biggest cryptocurrency hit more than $100,000, rising by 45 per cent since the 5 November election.

According to currency converter site XE.com, a single Bitcoin was valued at $103,280 (£81,160) as of 4.10am GMT.

It's fair to say that crypto fans were excited by the milestone as many took to social media to discuss it.

Some people reflected on the times when Bitcoin was worth a fraction of that amount and what the equivalent value would be now.

One person on X/Twitter wrote: “Bitcoin has officially hit 101k making these 2 pizzas that this guy paid 10k Bitcoin for worth $1B.”

“Bitcoin breaking $100k is one of those moments that people will remember for the rest of their lives,” another claimed.

Someone joked: “I can't believe our autistic, college dropout a**es made the greatest financial decision in human history.”

Another claimed: “$100k was important, but just remember Bitcoin will at least hit $15,000,000 in your lifetime. It’s generational wealth. Even having a small fraction of a Bitcoin will be a huge deal.”

One X/Twitter post said: “Like if you’re still not selling.”





