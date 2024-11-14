Odell Beckham Jr brags about taking his football salary in Bitcoin as price goes up

American football player Odell Beckham Jr. has hit back at haters who criticised him for taking his salary in Bitcoin currency as the value shoots up.

Bitcoin is a form of cryptocurrency that recently hit record levels of value following the result of the US election .

Beckham Jr. took to X/Twitter to have the last laugh at those who said he was “dumb” for his decision to take his salary, earned for playing for the Los Angeles Rams, in Bitcoin back in 2021.

The 32-year-old earned $750,000 as a base salary, plus a $500,000 signing bonus and three million dollars worth of incentives after his team won the Super Bowl.

At the time, some people thought the decision was risky as cryptocurrencies are infamously volatile. But, the star recently bragged on social media about how his risk has paid off.

“Soooo who said taking my Rams salary in Bitcoin was dumb again?” he wrote, also sharing a screenshot of the current price of the currency.

Beckham Jr., who now plays for the Miami Dolphins, shared the same screenshot on LinkedIn, writing in a post : “Alllll I gotta say is you need to be patient. Took my Ram’s salary in Bitcoin a few years ago and everyone thought it was the worst decision.

“Sometime’s u just gotta play the long game and trust your gut.”

On Wednesday 13 November, Bitcoin broke the $90,000 mark in its value, as people appear to believe that Donald Trump’s upcoming presidency will be a good thing for cryptocurrencies.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings