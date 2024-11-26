Amouranth's huge crypto earnings revealed as she asks fans whether to 'sell or hold'

Popular streamer Amouranth has displayed her Bitcoin wallet in a post asking her followers if she should sell or hold on to cryptocurrency that has earned her an eye-watering $20 million.

As one of the most-watched women on Kick and Twitch, Amouranth - real name Kaitlyn Siragusa - has profited from this online success (which includes earnings from OnlyFans, and launching her own beer).

Additionally, the 30-year-old has also proved her business acumen by purchasing petrol stations and manufacturing companies.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter on Monday (November 25), Amouranth took a screenshot of her Bitcoin wallet and asked fans whether she should hold or sell - with her Bitcoin balance at a staggering $20,014,319.45.

But that's not all, as the streamer also has $74,450.93 in Ethereum - so it's safe to say she has plenty of money for a rainy day...

"Help! Do I sell or hold my BTC?" she asked in the post.

Following President-elect Donald Trump winning the US election earlier this month, cryptocurrency reached an all-time high so it's understandable that Amouranth was considering whether to sell now or hold.

However, as of Tuesday (November 26) bitcoin and crypto prices have since headed towards $90,000 per bitcoin, down from almost $100,000 on Monday, Forbes reported.

As a result, the publication noted how the crypto price correction has wiped around $200 billion from the combined $3.2 trillion market.

Meanwhile, Amouranth has previously revealed that she would like to open her own animal shelter with her earnings.

“I want to take my stream and use that to educate people for animals,” she explained during a livestream with xQc last year. "And I wanna like rescue dogs and horses.

“I wanna have my own sanctuary or work at an existing [one], or I want to be able to work at an existing sanctuary and support it with huge donations. Fund it and help save more animals.”

