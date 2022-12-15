Boris Johnson has made more than £1m from spouting just four speeches in the two months after leaving No 10.

According to an update to the register of members’ financial interests, the former prime minister got the juicy sum of £277,723 from Centerview investment bankers in New York, £261,652 from the Hindustan Times in India, and £215,275 from Televisão Independente for a speech in Lisbon. He also accepted £276,000 from insurance brokers in the US in September.

Johnson also gave a speech to a conference on blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrency, in Singapore in December but his earnings from this engagement have not yet been declared, the Guardian reports.

The controversial politician also accepted more than £40,000 in free accommodation from Tory donor Lord Bamford and his wife after moving out of Downing Street.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

And lest we forget, he resigned after a string of scandals including Partygate and the way he handled allegations about Chris Pincher.

Nice work if you can get it.

It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.