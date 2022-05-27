Phillip Schofield said Boris Johnson’s “rubbish parties” were a distraction to the government in dig following Sue Gray report.

The This Morning host made the comments during a discussion about partygate and the long-waited report by senior civil servant Gray.

Schofield and co-host Holly Willoughby were joined in the studio by Bev Turner and Tom Swarbrick to discuss recent headlines, and the conversation soon turned to the government.

They began discussing the new measures announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak to help ease the cost of living crisis.

Journalist Swarbrick said: “The government still is slightly all over the place about how to pay for it, how to target it, and that is going to affect them politically because a lot of Tory MPs are very, very worried about this.”

Schofield retorted: “Well, concentrating too much on their rubbish parties! That's the problem, isn't it?”

Shortly after, Willoughby said: “Shall we talk about this 'Partygate' thing? We've done it every day for the last five years, so we might as well do it now!”

Speaking about the damning findings from Gray’s 37-page report, she said that the behaviour on display at that time “paints a bleak picture”.

Schofield chimed in: “You wonder whether he [Johnson] caught Covid whilst he was eating a rubbish sandwich and drinking orange juice!”

The government has been accused of implementing the £15 billion worth of cost of living interventions as a distraction away from the report.

Of the multiple lockdown gathering Gray looked into, she wrote “many of these events should not have been allowed to happen” and commented on “failures of leadership and judgement” from leaders.

