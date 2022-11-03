The Bounty has been banished from the Christmas cult favourite Celebrations tub – well, temporarily.
The divisive coconutty chocolate has polarised the country for years, and now the creators of Celebrations have listened.
The company Mars Wrigley, has teamed up with Tesco with limited edition 'No Bounty' tubs in the lead-up to the festive season.
From 8 November, chocolate fans will be able to exchange their bought in-store that day Celebrations tubs with a 'No Bounty' tub.
In these limited-edition boxes, additional Mars, Snickers, Milkyway, Galaxy and let's not forget fan favourite, Maltesers, will be included in to make up for the missing Bounty chocolate.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Mars
Emily Owen, Mars Wrigley's Head of Celebrations Festive Cheer, said: "Christmas is the time for giving – but it seems this year, the British public are keen for us to take away…Bounty.
"Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates.
"Now, off the back of public demand, we're trialling taking them out of the tub altogether. You don't know what you've got until it's gone! And to those loyal (and secret) Bounty lovers out there, there's still a chance they'll make a return after the trial."
The limited edition tubs are bound to sell out, so if you want to get your hands on one, you'll have to be quick.
You can see the complete list detailing where and when to find them here:
08/11/2022 Baguley Extra in Manchester
09/11/2022 Hanley Extra in Stoke On Trent
10/11/2022 Telford Extra
11/11/2022 Cradley Heath Extra
12/11/2022 Kidderminster Superstore
13/11/2022 Redditch Extra
14/11/2022 Bicester Lakeview Drive Extra
15/11/2022 Aylesbury Extra
16/11/2022 Amersham Superstore
17/11/2022 Reading West Extra
18/11/2022 Bracknell
19/11/2022 Newbury Extra
20/11/2022 Swindon Extra
21/11/2022 Newport Spytty Extra
22/11/2022 Pontypridd Extra
23/11/2022 Pontyclun Talbot Green Extra
24/11/2022 Risca Extra
25/11/2022 Bristol Brislington Extra
26/11/2022 Yeovil Extra
27/11/2022 Poole Extra
28/11/2022 Bournemouth Extra
29/11/2022 Salisbury Extra
30/11/2022 Winchester
01/12/2022 Southampton Bursledon Towers Extra
02/12/2022 Portsmouth Extra
03/12/2022 Chichester Extra
04/12/2022 West Durrington Extra in Worthing
05/12/2022 Burgess Hill Superstore
07/12/2022 Horsham Extra
08/12/2022 Addlestone Extra
09/12/2022 Sunbury-On-Thames Extra
10/12/2022 Twickenham Extra in Isleworth
11/12/2022 Osterley Extra in Isleworth
12/12/2022 SevenOaks Roverhead
13/12/2022 Lunsford Park Extra
14/12/2022 Ashford Crooksfoot Extra
15/12/2022 Dover Extra
16/12/2022 Broadstairs Extra
17/12/2022 Whitstable Extra
18/12/2022 Gallions Reach Extra in London
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.