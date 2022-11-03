The Bounty has been banished from the Christmas cult favourite Celebrations tub – well, temporarily.

The divisive coconutty chocolate has polarised the country for years, and now the creators of Celebrations have listened.

The company Mars Wrigley, has teamed up with Tesco with limited edition 'No Bounty' tubs in the lead-up to the festive season.

From 8 November, chocolate fans will be able to exchange their bought in-store that day Celebrations tubs with a 'No Bounty' tub.

In these limited-edition boxes, additional Mars, Snickers, Milkyway, Galaxy and let's not forget fan favourite, Maltesers, will be included in to make up for the missing Bounty chocolate.





Mars





Emily Owen, Mars Wrigley's Head of Celebrations Festive Cheer, said: "Christmas is the time for giving – but it seems this year, the British public are keen for us to take away…Bounty.



"Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates.

"Now, off the back of public demand, we're trialling taking them out of the tub altogether. You don't know what you've got until it's gone! And to those loyal (and secret) Bounty lovers out there, there's still a chance they'll make a return after the trial."

The limited edition tubs are bound to sell out, so if you want to get your hands on one, you'll have to be quick.

You can see the complete list detailing where and when to find them here:

08/11/2022 Baguley Extra in Manchester

09/11/2022 Hanley Extra in Stoke On Trent

10/11/2022 Telford Extra

11/11/2022 Cradley Heath Extra

12/11/2022 Kidderminster Superstore

13/11/2022 Redditch Extra

14/11/2022 Bicester Lakeview Drive Extra

15/11/2022 Aylesbury Extra

16/11/2022 Amersham Superstore

17/11/2022 Reading West Extra

18/11/2022 Bracknell

19/11/2022 Newbury Extra

20/11/2022 Swindon Extra

21/11/2022 Newport Spytty Extra

22/11/2022 Pontypridd Extra

23/11/2022 Pontyclun Talbot Green Extra

24/11/2022 Risca Extra

25/11/2022 Bristol Brislington Extra

26/11/2022 Yeovil Extra

27/11/2022 Poole Extra

28/11/2022 Bournemouth Extra

29/11/2022 Salisbury Extra

30/11/2022 Winchester

01/12/2022 Southampton Bursledon Towers Extra

02/12/2022 Portsmouth Extra

03/12/2022 Chichester Extra

04/12/2022 West Durrington Extra in Worthing

05/12/2022 Burgess Hill Superstore

07/12/2022 Horsham Extra

08/12/2022 Addlestone Extra

09/12/2022 Sunbury-On-Thames Extra

10/12/2022 Twickenham Extra in Isleworth

11/12/2022 Osterley Extra in Isleworth

12/12/2022 SevenOaks Roverhead

13/12/2022 Lunsford Park Extra

14/12/2022 Ashford Crooksfoot Extra

15/12/2022 Dover Extra

16/12/2022 Broadstairs Extra

17/12/2022 Whitstable Extra

18/12/2022 Gallions Reach Extra in London

