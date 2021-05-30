In pictures: Beachgoers soak up the sunshine

Summer is almost here – and temperatures have finally warmed up.

After forecasters noted May was the fourth wettest on record for the UK, sun-seekers flocked to beaches, parks and rivers to make the most of the improving conditions.

And it looks set to continue, with the Met Office predicting Monday will be the hottest day of the year so far – a welcome change from the traditional British bank holiday washout.

Although a fine bank holiday is a rarity, in themselves the temperatures are not unusual for the time of year, with the mercury usually sitting in the high teens and low 20s by late May.

Despite some bookies offering 2/1 odds on next month being the hottest June ever, the Met Office said there is nothing in the long-range forecast at the moment that would indicate that will be the case.

Unfortunately, the bright sunshine did not appear everywhere, though it did not stop some from heading to the beach.

