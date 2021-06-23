A top Anglican school in Australia has been forced to apologise after getting pupils to complete a deeply disturbing exercise.

St Luke’s Grammar School in Sydney separated Year 10 boys and girls for a Christian studies lessons, giving the two groups very different assignments.

While the female students were given articles to read about the “importance” of preserving their virginity until marriage, the males were reportedly given 25 points to allocate on “qualities that you would look for in a girl”.

They were instructed to “prioritise what you think is important”, with attributes weighted into different categories.

Six points – the maximum – were allocated to popularity, loyalty, attractiveness, strong Christian values, kindness, trustworthiness and… virginity.

Five points would get them a girl who was “physically fit” or “easy to talk to”, while four would guarantee someone who was “sporty/sexy.”

Other characteristics to choose from were “great kisser”, “good pedigree”, “socially competent”, and “comfortable even in quiet moments”.

Details of the task were widely shared on social media after pupils voiced their horror at the project.

One told the Sydney Morning Herald: "All the girls were disgusted and really offended.”

While some of the boys mockingly referred to the exercise as “build a b***h”.

Twitter users expressed their alarm at the “grotesque” undertaking, saying it encouraged misogyny and the objectification of women:

The school’s headmaster Geoff Lancaster responded to the backlash by sending an apology letter to parents.

He reportedly explained that he had spoken to the teacher – a member of the Anglican clergy – about his poor judgment in using the material.

“He is very sorry for the offence he has caused and saddened to think that the way this discussion was framed has upset our students,” the letter, seen by the Herald, said.

“This term the students have been looking at the complex issues of consent and toxic masculinity and contrasting the negative images portrayed in society with God’s plan for strong, healthy relationships where people respect each other as equals.

“St Luke’s always has been, and always will be, a school that respects, values and honours all students.”

Lancaster also announced to students that Christian studies classes would be co-ed from the following term and he would personally oversee a review of the subject’s teaching programme.

In a statement to the Herald, the headmaster said: “Despite the best efforts to teach respect, healthy relationships, gender equality, consent and inclusivity, we don’t always get it right - and last week is a good example of how the very best intentions can go terribly wrong.”

He added that since apologising over the issue, “we have received overwhelmingly positive support for our decisive and honest response.

“As Principal, I have removed the offending material, and one of the Christian Studies teachers has voluntarily stood down while the matter is under investigation.”