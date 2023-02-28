Bryan Cranston silences 'Maga' supporters with why slogan is racist

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston had a stern statement for 'Maga' supporters, when he opened up on the 'racism' behind the Trump-associated slogan.

Cranston supports critical race theory (CRT) being taught in schools, and made his feelings known during a new CNN interview.

"Just ask yourself from, from an African American experience, when was it ever great in America for the African American? When was it great?", he said.

"Do you accept that that could possibly be construed as a racist remark?”

