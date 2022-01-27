Today, new and major changes are being made to coronavirus restrictions. Announced by the government earlier this month, the new rules come into effect today with Plan B officially ending.

Prime minister Boris Johnson told the Commons last week: “Our scientists believe it is likely the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally” and said he now believes it’s time to retreat to Plan A regulations.

This means measures characterised by Plan B, which came into effect on 8 December are being removed.

From 27 January changes are being implemented to rules around mask-wearing and Covid passes.

Face masks

Face coverings are no longer compulsory in public spaces including supermarkets, banks, post offices, hairdressers and cinemas.

However, advice states that you should still wear one if it is a crowded and enclosed space, such as public transport.

Additionally, individual premises and businesses may still ask customers to continue wearing a mask. Retail chains such as Morrisons, Wilko, John Lewis and Sainsbury's have said their mask policies will remain in place despite the new government measures.

Covid passes

As of today, Covid vaccine passports which demonstrate proof of vaccination status are no longer required to enter large events.

This includes venues such as sports stadiums, concert venues and bars or nightclubs.

Working from home

On 19 January, the working from home mandate was scrapped by the government, as they determined it safe for employees to return to the office full time.

Care homes

From 31 January, restrictions on the number of people able to visit care homes will be scrapped. Covid outbreak protocols will also only be required to be followed for 14 days – currently, it’s 28 days. Isolation periods for those who test positive will also be lowered.

Travel

Fully vaccinated travellers entering the UK from 11 February will no longer have to take a Covid test after arriving.

Unvaccinated passengers “will only need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day 2 after they arrive in the UK.”

Despite the decision to lift restrictions, health secretary Sajid Javid warned: “As we learn to live with Covid we need to be clear eyed that this virus is not going away so, if you haven’t already, please come forward for your first, second or booster jab.”

