Britons spot ‘shooting star’ asteroid entering earth’s atmosphere above Channel

Twitter users based in the south of the UK were delighted by the appearance of a small asteroid entering the earth’s atmosphere on Monday morning.

Many took to the social media platform to post videos of the one-metre asteroid, spotted before 3am above the English Channel, named Sar2667.

The European Space Agency tweeted that the object had been detected and was expected to safely enter Earth’s atmosphere over northern France between 3.50-4.03am CET (2.50am-3.03am GMT).

It is just the seventh time an asteroid impact has ever been predicted before it happens as footage showed a bright ball of light travelling across the sky.

“A sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities!” the agency wrote.

“In the area? Look out for a #ShootingStar”.