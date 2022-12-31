‘Almost half of Brits’ want Harry and Meghan stripped of royal titles

Almost half of Brits believe that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should be stripped of their royal titles after the release of their Netflix documentary, according to a new poll.

The series arrived with much fanfare earlier this year, with the first three instalments of the Meghan & Harry docuseries seeing the couple address racism experienced by Meghan.

It also focused on the speculation and interest surrounding her relationship with Prince Harry, and how they feel their lives have been “exploited” by the press.

The series is the first of the projects resulting from the deal they signed with Netflix in 2020 after they stepped down as working members of the royal family.

Now, a YouGov poll for The Times has found that 44 per cent of the people question believed that Harry should have his royal title taken away, while 32 per cent didn't agree.

There were more questions posed as part of the poll too, with 44 per cent of people saying they had sympathy for Prince William and Catherine, with just 17 per cent saying they had sympathy for Harry and Meghan.

Tom Quinn, the author of Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, said: “I’m only surprised that the documentary didn’t do more damage to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I found it painful to watch – it made you realise they are lost souls. It is extraordinary that they feel this will somehow improve things for them.

“I’m not at all surprised that people have more sympathy for the Prince and Princess of Wales because they are doing the classic thing of being stoical. They are not complaining about Harry."

