Brits urged to 'not go to work' with norovirus symptoms as cases surge

Norovirus cases have surged by a staggering 75 per cent than normal in April, and people are being urged to not go to work if they come down with the bug.

The stomach bug causes vomiting and diarrhoea. While unpleasant, it's said to last around two days.

Norovirus is often referred to as the "winter vomiting bug," but health statistics have revealed that cases have remained high and are yet to decrease.

Amy Douglas, a norovirus epidemiologist at UKHSA, believes the cold April weather along with a combination of other factors are responsible for the notable increase.

According to the NHS, the main symptoms of norovirus are: feeling nauseous, diarrhoea and vomiting. People may also experience a high temperature, a headache and aching arms and legs.

The symptoms start suddenly within a day or two of being infected.

Douglas has urged people to "not return to work" if they have symptoms as the virus spreads easily, as per The Sun.

She said workers should wait at least two days "after your symptoms have stopped and don’t prepare food for others in that time either".

"Washing your hands with soap and warm water and using bleach-based products to clean surfaces will also help stop infections from spreading," she continued.



The NHS says people can usually be treated at home, and the "most important thing" is to rest and drink lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.

