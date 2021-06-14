Intruder caught in couple’s home after taking a shower

A family in the US were shocked to find a burglar had broken into their house and decided to have a shower.

Steve Baker from California came face-to-face with the man wrapped in one of his towels after he was awoken by his wife who thought she could hear running water.

Baker, who lives in Meadow Vista, went to check at about 11pm, taking his gun with him.

He was left startled as he met the intruder on the stairs wearing just a towel.

Speaking to CNN, Baker explained that the man had broken into their house by using a garden ornament to smash through a glass panel in their back door.

He was then able to reach in and turn the door handle to get access to the property.

While watching television, Baker’s wife heard the sound of running water and alerted her husband, telling him to get his gun.

Baker explained: “She woke me up and in a panicked way said, ‘Get the gun, there’s somebody upstairs’.

“I grabbed the gun. I don’t keep it loaded, but I can do it pretty darn quickly and that’s what I did, and to be quite honest, walked out first, forgot my shorts, so my wife helped me with that.”

“I got to the bottom of the stairs, and as I start to turn around the stairs, he was coming down the stairs wrapped in a towel - about as surreal as it could get.

“I said, ‘What on earth are you thinking?’ Because it’s a 24-year-old kid, and he responded saying, ‘I had to.’”

Baker held the towel-clad intruder at gunpoint until the police arrived. He said: “He’s lucky, because someone else could’ve shot him.”

A 25-year-old man named Carrola Tiago-Freitas has been arrested and has been charged with burglary.