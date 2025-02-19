Burglar jailed after triggering ‘Home Alone-style trap’

A burglar has been jailed after he was thwarted by a Home Alone-style trap, police have said.

CCTV has been released which shows Paul Howell attempting to break in to a property in Blyth, Northumberland, but he is stopped when he trips a hidden string, which tips a bucket of water over his feet.

The householders set the trap following a number of recent attempted burglary reports, Northumbria Police said on Wednesday.

The force said Howell fled, after triggering the bucket shortly before 3am on November 9 last year, but the overturned bucket led the occupants to check their CCTV footage and report the offence.

The 56-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted burglary.

Howell was also charged in connection with two separate burglary offences the following week at another address in Blyth, when he forced entry into a property before stealing items including jewellery and bikes.

Much of this property was recovered at Howell’s house in the town.

The force said Howell, of Disraeli Street, Blyth, pleaded guilty to all charges at Newcastle Crown Court in December and was jailed for three years and seven months on Tuesday.

Detective Constable Jon Mullen, who led the investigation, said: “Burglary is an invasive crime which sadly leaves people feeling unsafe in their own homes.

“Howell is a prolific offender who is now facing a lengthy spell behind bars following this sentence.”

Mr Mullen added: “This case is the latest example which demonstrates the importance of reporting anything suspicious in their communities.

“We will continue to act upon these reports and do everything in our power to bring those responsible for offences in our areas before court to face justice.”

In the 1990 movie Home Alone, eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, set a series of elaborate traps for two bungling burglars after his family accidentally leaves him by himself in their Chicago house at Christmas.