Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights" is set to become one of the movie moments of the year, with Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie taking on the roles of dysfunctional soulmates-that-never-were, Catherine and Heathcliff, and Charli xcx producing new, original music for its soundtrack.

Now, you'll be able to immerse yourself in their twisted love story further, as Airbnb are opening the doors to an exclusive experience: A stay in Cathy's Thrushcross Grange bedroom in the heart of the real-life Brontë country.

To be clear, this isn't the bedroom of her troublesome home at Wuthering Heights, but rather, a near-perfect recreation of the sprawling floor-to-ceiling pink parlour that she calls home after she begrudgingly marries the aristocratic Edgar Linton (in this instance, played by Shazad Latif).





Shortly before the movie's highly-anticipated release, we found ourselves in West Yorkshire - where much of the film was created - to get a first glimpse of the space, which will open up to three couples across 27 February and 4 March, completely free.

In fact, searches for the destination are up 59 per cent, cementing Yorkshire as the world’s unlikely, new capital of yearning and wild romance.





Airbnb

But Cathy's bedroom isn't just any old stay. It's packed with easter eggs and details from the movie - and, having seen it - becomes the setting of many of its biggest moments.

One particularly interesting detail is that the shade of pink on the walls is exactly matched to Margot Robbie's skin tone, with the vein and beauty mark detailing evolving as the story unravels, making it an extension of her character. To create the wallpaper, a picture of Robbie's arm was taken and printed onto wallpaper, being being enveloped in latex. While visually appealing, there's something that feels rather sinister, and entrapping about it.





Airbnb

Her hair is braided around the bed, and a weft of her signature blonde waves hang beneath the dining table, with velvet and silk textures making the room more than just a spectacle to look at, but one you can feel, too, with her presence found in every inch. Think of it as stepping into a part of Cathy's brain.

Her dressing table and the mantelpiece are adorned with fine touches of gold that encapsulate the new life she's married into, away from her troubled past at Wuthering Heights, while candlelight from every wall and surface gives it a dark, yet romantic edge.

On the window are Cathy's signature etchings of the different versions of her life as Catherine Earnshaw, Catherine Linton, and the life she's secretly longing for - as Catherine Heathcliff.





Airbnb

Those lucky enough to book a stay will get the full Wuthering Heights experience, too.

It includes horseback riding across the Moorlands (also known as Heathcliff's preferred method of transport between Wuthering Heights and Thrushcross Grange), a Yorkshire afternoon tea in a reimagining of the Thrushcross Grange dining room, and an intimate candelit dinner encapsulating the film's elegance.

You'll also partake in an intimate listening experience of Charli xcx's soundtrack, as well as an egg and soldiers breakfast - gentle on the outside, smouldering on the inside - another nod to one of the on-screen details.

And, what Wuthering Heights-inspired trip is complete without a nod to Emily Brontë herself? Guests will have the opportunity to visit the Brontë Parsonage, also known as the home of the Brontë sisters and their literary legacy.

As far as money-can't-buy experiences go, this one is particularly enviable.

Guests wishing to book it for themselves can do so on 20th February at 12.00PM GMT here.

Why not read...

You can now stay in Elphaba's real-life 'forest hideout' - and Wicked star will be there

Everything we know about Charli XCX's 'Wuthering Heights' soundtrack

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter