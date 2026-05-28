Caledonian Sleeper train given Outlander makeover in celebration of the show

The Caledonian Sleeper train has been given a new look in celebration of Outlander, with the makeover hailed as “exciting and surreal” by one of the show’s stars Sam Heughan.

Four coaches have been wrapped in designs showing striking moments from the television series alongside the message “Discover Scotland, Home of Outlander”.

The “visual takeover” aims to inspire fans of the show to visit the places where they were filmed, travelling on the overnight train which connects London and Birmingham with Scotland.

Heughan, who plays Highlander Jamie Fraser in Outlander, was at London Euston station on Thursday to unveil the train, which was created in collaboration with tourism and events organisation, VisitScotland and Sony Pictures Television.

An Outlander inspired menu will also be served on board the train this summer, including Sam Heughan’s whisky, The Sassenach.

The Outlander-inspired design celebrates the series’ connection to Scotland and economic benefit from tourism (David Parry Media Assignments/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - David Parry Media Assignments

Heughan said: “The Caledonian Sleeper is such an iconic train, so to see the show brought to life in this way is both exciting and surreal.

“There’s something uniquely special about travelling through Scotland by train.

“It captures the romance, adventure and beauty that is synonymous with the show and is a fitting way to celebrate Outlander’s connection to Scotland.

“Through ventures like Sassenach Spirits and the development of Galloway Distillery, celebrating Scotland’s culture, craftsmanship and storytelling continues to be deeply personal to me.

“Collaborating on an Outlander inspired menu onboard featuring The Sassenach has been a meaningful way to extend the world of Outlander beyond the screen and into the journey itself.”

The launch comes ahead of World Outlander Day on June 1 and coincides with the series finale this month.

Graham Kelly, Caledonian Sleeper’s managing director said: “We’re excited to unveil the first-ever wrap of the Caledonian Sleeper, and Outlander is the dream fit.

An Outlander-inspired menu will be served on board the Sleeper this summer (David Parry Media Assignments/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - David Parry Media Assignments

“We’re proud to champion Scotland across every part of the Sleeper experience, from on-board design details to the local products our guests love, and this collaboration builds on that.

“Like the show, the Caledonian Sleeper offers a sense of journey through time, whisking guests from the bustling cities of London and Birmingham to the serenity of the north of Scotland and our iconic cities such as Edinburgh and Inverness where history comes to life.

“With Scotland just a sleep away, Outlander fans can follow in the footsteps of Claire and Jamie and experience the places that have made Outlander so iconic.

“We’re delighted to be working alongside VisitScotland, Sony Pictures Television and The Sassenach to bring that journey to life.”

Outlander is said to have played a significant role in boosting screen tourism in Scotland.

Vicki Miller, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “Outlander takes viewers on a dramatic journey to Scotland and what better way to do it in practice than on board the iconic Caledonian Sleeper.

“We know screen tourism is a powerful trend that drives millions to our country and Outlander can take credit for much of that interest over the past 10 years.

“Those visitors seek to connect with the home of Outlander and immerse themselves in the real story, history, and people of Scotland.

“Promoting sustainable travel is incredibly important for us as we seek to grow the visitor economy.

“Our previous partnerships with Caledonian Sleeper have shown there is a strong appetite to travel to Scotland by rail, and we hope the combination of two Scottish icons will continue that success.”