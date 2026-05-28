The Donald Trump administration sparked backlash after posting a bizarre Harambe tribute from the official White House social media account.

Thanks to its frequent posting of memes and “rage bait” on official social media channels, which have previously been used by other presidents in a much more professional manner, the Trump administration has faced accusations of being the most “unserious” administration that the US has ever had .

Despite the criticism, the government shows no sign of changing its ways as it shared a tribute to Harambe – the internet-famous gorilla that was killed at Cincinnati Zoo after a child got inside its enclosure – all the while Trump’s Iran war rumbles on and the cost of living soars because of it.

“Today, we remember a legend,” the post on the official White House X/Twitter account began. “Tomorrow marks 10 years since we lost him. Ten years since the moment the world stopped scrolling and collectively mourned something bigger than a meme.”

It continued, “Gone, but never forgotten. Rest easy to a true patriot.”

Many people couldn’t believe their eyes.

“Every time the world starts feeling a semblance of normalcy this stupid f**king account has to remind us that we’re stuck with the reddit regime for another 3 years,” someone argued.

Another said: “Get me OUT OF HERE!!!!!”

Someone else wrote, “Reddit occupied government”.

One person argued: “This country is a lunatic asylum.”

“Glad to see the White House is laser-focused on the key issues of the day,” someone mocked.

Another pointed out: “Gas is over $4 a gallon.”

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