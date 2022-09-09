The world is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death at the age of 96.

Changes are already underway in the royal family, as Prince Charles becomes King Charles III and a number of others have their titles changed following the sad news.

It means that Prince William is now heir to the throne and his song, Prince George, becomes the third in line. Williams is also now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, while Kate Middleton is the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

But one of the biggest talking points is the title which Camilla Parker Bowles is now set to hold.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Here’s everything you need to know.

Why will Camilla be known as the 'Queen Consort'?

Camilla married Charles in 2005 Hugh Hastings - WPAPool/Getty

Camilla will be known as the 'Queen Consort', following discussions among the royals which dates back many years.

The Queen herself said earlier in 2022 that it was her wish for the 75-year-old to receive the title.

In a statement released on 6 February, the day the Queen marked 70 years on the throne, Her Majesty said: “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The statement followed years of speculation around the title, as Camilla was initially set to be referred to as Princess Consort.

The reason comes down to marriage. Traditionally, the wife of a reigning king is given the title of Queen Consort and is crowned and anointed at the coronation ceremony.

However, as Camilla is Charles’s second wife after he first married Princess Diana in 1981, her future title was uncertain.

Despite the speculation, the Queen ended all misunderstanding when she made it clear that she wished for Camilla to be referred to as Queen Consort with the statement.