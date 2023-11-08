The 10 most iconic chocolates to be discontinued as Nestle pulls Caramac

Nestle is axing its iconic Caramac bar and described the move as "a difficult decision," but it's not the first time products we're familiar with on the confectionary aisle have been discontinued.

The Caramac bar was created back in 1959 by Mackintosh's and ever since has been a recognisable product with its bright red and yellow wrapper, while 'Caramel' and 'Mackintosh' were the two words combined to create the name 'Caramac.'

The bar itself doesn't contain cocoa so those with intolerances to cocoa and gluten can enjoy the sweet treat - though not for too long as it's being discontinued.

"Unfortunately we had to withdraw Caramac from our range as sales were relatively low. It was a difficult decision for us because we're proud of all our products and don't like to disappoint our consumers," an email from Nestle informed Scottish bakery, Pastel.

So what other iconic sweets and chocolate bars and products have been axed over the years? Here's our top ten:

Cadbury Snowflake

The white chocolate and milk chocolate combination that was launched in 2000 and later discontinued in 2008 was arguably better than the original.





Cadbury's Aztec

The bar contained chocolate, caramel and nougat and is often compared to the Mars Bar, the Aztec was launched in 1967 but it got axed in 1978, though it did briefly return as the Aztec 2000 in 2000 but was discontinued once more.

Mars Planets

Mars Planets were chocolate balls containing different fillings inside: such as nougat, caramel and biscuit, and were discontinued in 2007.

Cadbury's Astros



Seen as a rival to M&M's and Smarties, Cadbury's Astros were colourful candy-coated chocolate with a biscuit centre that launched in 1997 but were later discontinued.

Mars Delight

This sorely missed bar contained milk chocolate, caramel and wafer and was first introduced in 2004, however, the bars left the shelves in 2008.



Vice Versas

As the name suggests, Vice Versas consisted of milk chocolate inside in a white-coloured sugar coating, while the brown sugar-coated one contained white chocolate.

This product was seen to rival Galaxy's Minstrels, and was first launched in 1991 but was later discontinued. However, Vice Versa returned to shelves in 2004, only to be axed one year on.

Though its popularity led to a relaunch in 2012 due to public demand after almost 10,000 Facebook fans called for the product to be brought back, but they appear to have been discontinued once again.





Terry's Pyramint

While Terry's nowadays has their Chocolate Mint Ball, they previously sold Terry's Pyramint back in 1988 which was a dark chocolate-shaped pyramid that contained mint-flavoured fondant inside.

In 1991, this changed to a bar with pyramid segments before being shelved in the 1990s.





Milkway Crispy Rolls

Milk Way Crispy Rolls were a lunchbox staple. The milk chocolate-covered wafer biscuits with a creamy filling were discontinued in the UK last year - much to the disappointment of Brits.

Although you may not be able to get them in stores, you can purchase them online - however, they are pretty expensive.





Cadbury's Time Out bar

Time Out bars were introduced in 1992 and inside contained a ripple of milk chocolate between two wafers

In 2016, the chocolate bar was discontinued due to declining sales and was replaced with a single-bar version called Time Out Wafer which has more wafer and less chocolate than the original product.





Cadbury's Dream

Dream bars were a dream... until the white chocolate to rival Nestle's Milkybar was scrapped after launching in 2002.

The bar was relaunched in the UK in 2019 with the new name "Cadbury White," which remains on shelves today.

However, if you're looking for actual Dream bars then you can actually find them in B&M as part of Cadbury Australia Chocolate promotions since 2020 as Dream bar have continued to be sold Down Under.

Fans of the white chocolate have since excited taken to social media to share the good news with Dream lovers.

