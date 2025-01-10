Cashier mistakes payment for tip at cashless restaurant, leaving customer embarrassed

Many are calling for cash to make a comeback after one viral interaction ended up being far more awkward than anticipated.

In a TikTok that quickly racked up nearly half a million views, Constance (@constancefields) shared a blunder she faced at a local restaurant after paying for her meal with a $10 bill.

The cashier, seemingly unfamiliar with handling cash in a cashless world, mistakenly placed the bill into the tip jar. This led Constance to clarify what the money was for.

"I said, 'Oh—oh no, no, no, no—that’s to pay,'" she told viewers. "And she goes 'OK, uh… thank you.' And she went to put it in her tip jar again."

"I said, 'Do you not take cash here?'" Constance continued. "She goes 'No, we don't—I’ve seen cash before, but, um, we don’t take it here.'"

The interaction left Constance feeling baffled and confused, but above all, "so old".

It didn't take long for hundreds of fellow TikTokers to flood the clip with similar experiences.

One woman by the name of Marie recalled visiting a restaurant and paying cash, to be told they didn't have any change. "I asked her to use card instead and she said I already processed the cash so I need a manager," she added.

However, the digital world worked in the favour of another TikToker, who recalled: "I paid with cash at the Starbucks drive-through recently and the girl gave me back my $20 and said my drink was free because she didn't know how to make change."

Meanwhile, one TikToker called a cashless society "a dangerous slope" and urged people to "normalise cash" again.

