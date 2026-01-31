Catherine O’Hara, the award-winning actor known for roles in films and TV, including Home Alone, has died at the age of 71.

O’Hara died Friday at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness, her manager told Variety.

The two-time Emmy winner more recently starred in the likes of Apple TV's The Studio, and HBO's The Last of Us.

Most notably, O'Hara became known as the infectious Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek, starring alongside Eugene and Dan Levy, as well as Annie Murphy in the comedy, which follows a wealthy family who suddenly lose their fortune to fraud.

The Levys have since paid tribute to their on-screen family member, with Dan writing: "Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family. It's hard to imagine a world without her in it.

"I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her.

"My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke and every member of her big, beautiful family."

Karen Robinson, who played Ronnie Lee on the show, which ran between 2016 and 2020, said in a statement to USA Today: "The unmitigated good fortune of sharing space and work and laughter with the brilliance that was Catherine O'Hara is something that I will treasure forever.

"I am heartbroken for her family and all circles of her friends and loved ones. Oh Canada - what a loss. Thank you, Catherine, for everything you gave us before you left us. So much and so timeless that a part of you will always stay with us."

Another co-star, Jennifer Robertson, who played Jocelyn Schitt, echoed: "I am deeply saddened to hear we have lost Catherine. Being in Catherine O'Hara's orbit was a beautiful, magical gift.

“She was [an] absolute star who never understood why people made such a fuss about her. Her passing is a loss for everyone who knew and loved her. My deepest condolences to Bo, her sons, and the O'Hara family."

As the world remembers Catherine O'Hara, let's take a look back at some of her most iconic quotes as Moira Rose...

1. "Who knows what will befall us tomorrow? You could be hit by a Mack truck or bopped on the head by a tiny piece of space debris."

2. “Gossip is the devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up.”

3. “Our lives are like little bébé crows, carried upon a curious wind. And all we can wish, for our families, for those we love, is that that wind will eventually place us on solid ground. And I believe it's done just that for my family here. In this little town. In the middle of nowhere.”

4. “Be careful, John, lest you suffer vertigo from the dizzying heights of the moral ground.”

5. “A heavy salad might as well be a casserole.”

6. “I’m afraid you and I have arrived at an awkward moment in our parent-child relationship. It seems that there are some nude photographs of me on the internet, and I would like you to search for them.”

7. "The live crows on set welcomed me as one of their own. One even tried to mate."

8. "I'm positively bedeviled with meetings."

9. "Bébé"

Rest in Peace Catherine O'Hara, 1954-2026

