Charity busk draws hundreds to Dublin city centre

Crowds have gathered in Dublin city centre for the annual Christmas Eve busk in aid of a homeless charity.

Oscar winner Glen Hansard opened the event on Wednesday night, and announced more than 30 artists were waiting to perform.

Among them were the band The Riptide Movement and singer-songwriter Shobsy.

The traditional gig marks its 15th anniversary this year and raises funds for the Dublin Simon Community, a charity which provides services to people in seven counties who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The event started in 2010 as an impromptu sing-song on Grafton Street, one of the capital’s main shopping thoroughfares.

It has now become a more official and organised event outside The Gaiety Theatre nearby.

Hundreds of people sang along to a mix of Christmas tunes and Irish hits, with viewers tuning into the livestream from Berlin, London and New York.

In the crowd were Dubliners returning from abroad.

Jason Hanaway, who lives between New York and Poland, said the event was “brilliant”, adding “only in Dublin”.

Maria Campani, from Italy, has made the city her home and says she comes every year, adding: “It’s a great event that brings everyone together.”