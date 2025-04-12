Charlie Brooker hits back at this particular Black Mirror season 7 criticism

The latest series of dystopian series Black Mirrorhas dropped, but there's one particular critique of the show that creator Charlie Brooker is fed up of hearing.

The show first began on British network Channel 4 in 2011, but from season three, it moved to Netflix after the streaming giant purchased the programme in 2015.

Since then, there has been commentary and debate surrounding whether the show has become "too Americanised" as the world-building expanded across the pond in later seasons, with more American actors joining the cast when compared to the earlier series.

And this topic arose once again when the first look and trailer were released, with one viral tweet that read: "Unpopular opinion: The Brits need to take back Black Mirror."

Now, Brooker has responded to all this discourse that's been floating around in a recent interview with The Royal Television Society shared on Thursday (April 10) - and he certainly didn't hold back...

“I hear people going, ’Oh, it’s all American now’...” Brooker said. “F*** off – no it isn’t! Because I defy anyone to look at an episode from this season like Bête Noire or Plaything, even Hotel Reverie, it's about a British studio."

He added that it's "part of the show's DNA" to "mix the sort of gritty episodes with British people frowning" and noted how the Californian imagery in San Junipero contrasted with Shut Up and Dance with people "w***ing in Croydon".

Following its release on April 10, the new season has had mixed to favourable reviews.

The Independent's Nick Hilton gave two stars out of five, and wrote: " In short, this latest season of Black Mirror just doesn’t carry the same punch that it used to. The crown of television’s best techno-dystopian series, it feels, has been passed to shows like Silo, Squid Game, and, above all, Severance."

".... a couple of the six new episodes are as good as the best of Black Mirror and feature all the elements we have come to expect (including some terrific casting choices), it's actually USS Callister: Into Infinity that is the biggest disappointment," Digital Spy's Jo Berry said and gave it three starts out of five.

While The Guardian's Jack Seale gave four stars out of five, and wrote: "Anthologies are a hard gig. But this warmer, more convincingly human Black Mirror is easier than ever to forgive."

Empire's John Nugent also gave the new series four stars, and said: "Black Mirror remains the same force it’s always been: satirical, strange, and very, very sad indeed. Long may it continue."

Black Mirror season 7 is now available to watch on Netflix.



