Black Mirror fans call 'Common People' one of the most 'f***** up' episodes to date

Black Mirror has returned, and the internet is well aware with feeds across the board lighting up with reactions, opinions, and plenty of speculation. But amid all the buzz, one episode in particular is capturing viewers' attention: 'Common People'.

Without giving too much away, the opening episode of the series centres on Amanda (Rashida Jones) and Mike (Chris O’Dowd), a working-class couple eager to start a family. As Amanda faces a serious health challenge, Mike turns to a cutting-edge procedure known as Rivermind – an experimental technology that claims to restore cognitive function.

Though the surgery itself comes at no cost, the subscription model raises some red flags. The basic package, in particular, has a disturbing twist – Amanda finds herself compelled to blurt out advertisements in certain situations.

It didn't take long for fans to turn to social media, with one calling it one of the most "f***** up" Black Mirror episodes of all time.

Another quipped: "BlackMirror 'Common People' episode is a reminder of how corporations deliberately got everyone in the subscription labyrinth. 'Yeah sorry you need to subscribe to the ++ package in order to use the full service' or 'pay to use w/o ads' despite making full payment initially."

The episode was certainly dark. However, many highlighted that it meant the series "is actually good again".









Another believed it was subtle shade at Netflix's subscription model:





One person confessed to not being able to get through the episode without sharing her thoughts:





Meanwhile, insider jokes came flooding in...

Another simply rounded off:

For those who haven't yet dove into the series, Charlie Brooker said to expect "a mix of genres and styles."

He told Tudum: "We've got six episodes this time, and two of them are basically feature-length. Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional."

