Warning: Black Mirror season 7 spoilers ahead

Black Mirror season seven has landed on Netflix, and there are six brand new episodes for us to puzzle over - and even more Easter Eggs to unpack.

The episodes in the new series include Common People, Bête Noire, Hotel Reverie, Plaything Eulogy, and a long-awaited sequel to USS Callister: Into Infinity.

As always, it also boasts another all-star cast with both new and returning faces, with the likes of Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, Peter Capaldi, and Chris O'Dowd all on the bill.

Of course, there's already been one viral stunt by Netflix to promote the show in the form a terrifying brain chip they've named 'Nubbin', which appears in multiple episodes across the season.

So, now you've binged all six episodes, shall we get into the nitty gritty? Here are all of the Easter Eggs we spotted in Black Mirror season 7...

TCKR Nubbin

Anyone who has logged onto social media in the last few days will have no doubt been served an ad or post for the 'Nubbin' - a supposed 'memory curating brain chip' that's 'available' to buy. Except, it's just a big stunt by Netflix to promote the new season of Black Mirror.

The 'Nubbin' chip created by TCKR Systems allows you to 'go into virtual consciousness' meaning you can revisit dreams and points in your life.

Their ads have been popping up on YouTube, their LinkedIn page, and even on billboards too.

TCKR Systems is the name of the company used in San Junipero, and is used to connect the real world with the digital world.

It's also been referenced in the “Playtest” and “Black Museum” episodes, too.

It also plays a big part in season seven, specifically in “Eulogy,” “Hotel Reverie” and in the “USS Callister” sequel.

Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)

In Black Mirror, the Easter Eggs don't just lie in the visuals, but in the music too.

In episode one, Common People, Amanda and Mike spend their anniversary at a hotel, where the evening entertainment is a singing duo who tackle the song ‘Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)' - but anyone who has been paying attention will know it's not the first time we've heard this song in the show.

The 1964 classic also appears in season 1 episode ‘Fifteen Million Merits,’ and then again in ‘White Christmas,’ ‘Men Against Fire,’ ‘Crocodile,’ ‘Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too,’ and ‘Joan is Awful’.

Charlie Brooker told The Wrap of the decision to keep the repetition throughout: “It was originally selected for [‘Fifteen Million Merits’] because it has the sound of a timeless haunting classic, yet wouldn’t be familiar to most viewers.”

Producer Annabel Jones added that Brooker “liked the idea of nesting all the episodes together in an artistic universe of sorts”.

Hotel Reverie

Netflix

Hotel Reverie has already been tipped as one of the best episodes of the season, and it sees Issa Rae and Emma Corrin in a Hollywood romance crossover.

But what also makes this episode so special is that it has so many references to former Black Mirror episodes.

Netflix-inspired streaming service 'Streamberry' from season 6's 'Joan is Awful' returns, Brandy lives on Junipero Drive (referencing the fan-favourite season 3 episode 'San Junipero', and in possibly the biggest throwback, a poster for a film called 'The White Bear' hangs on the wall in the movie studio, in reference to the season 2 episode back when Black Mirror was on Channel 4.

There's also references to USS Callister, with one character spotted wearing a 'Space Fleet' t-shirt - which is more commonly known as the fictional TV show from that episode.

The references are inescapable.

Plaything or Bandersnatch?

Netflix

Bandersnatch made history as the first 'playable' episode of Black Mirror that was available on Netflix, and season 7's 'Plaything' episode is set in the same universe.

Will Poulter is back as game designer Colin Ritman, and while the episode isn't a follow-up to Bandersnatch, there's a lot of crossover in terms of story and characters.

More aptly, like the recent release of Adolescence, the episode explores the dangers of online communities, and follows a young boy, Lump, who befriends the protagonist, Cameron, and is later killed by him.

When it comes to references, Lump offers Cameron LSD in 'Plaything' - the same way Colin did with Stefan in 'Bandersnatch'. Eagle-eyed viewers will also notice a poster on Cameron's wall for 'Space Fleet', in reference to USS Callister.

Fans also noticed in a poster for the episode there was a hidden QR code that takes you to an app allegedly dropping on 12 April. Are we all about to be brought into the Plaything world?





