New Black Mirror trailer has dropped - and everyone is saying the same thing

The trailer for the new season of Black Mirror has been released, which gives viewers a taste of what to expect from the six brand new episodes of Charlie Brooker's dark, satirical anthology series.

Now on its 7th season, there'll be a few returning characters, and even a sequel to an earlier episode.

"Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional," Booker told Tudum about the new episodes.

Since the first look and trailer dropped, there has been a lot of reaction on social media where people are sharing their thoughts on the upcoming series, and one particular point is repeatedly being brought up.

"Unpopular opinion: The Brits need to take back Black Mirror," one person posted on X, formerly Twitter, which quickly went viral with over 13.2 million views and 263,000 likes.

Black Mirror began in 2011, and back then, the first two seasons of the dystopian series aired on British network Channel 4.

As a result, the world building was grounded in British culture (remember the Prime Minister and pig storyline in the first-ever episode?) while most of the actors in the cast were also British, such as Daniel Kaluuya, Rory Kinnear, Jodie Whittaker, Toby Kebbell, and more, with the occasional American actor.

From season three onwards (2016 to today), the series was released on Netflix after the streaming service purchased the programme in 2015.

That's when viewers began to share the opinion that the show has become "too Americanised" as the world building expanded across the pond along with the cast, with American actors such as Miley Cyrus, Salma Hayek, Jesse Plemons, Anthony Mackie, Aaron Paul and more.

This conversation is reignited whenever a new season comes around.

In 2023, The Independent''s Nick Hilton said in his season 6 review: "When Charlie Brooker’s speculative anthology series, predominantly concerned with our technological future, first aired in 2011, it was hailed as both brilliantly acerbic and powerfully prescient.

"But as the years have gone on – and as the series has moved from Channel 4 to Netflix, employing ever more American stars – the quality has become more variable. Like the weather."

While Metro's Sab Astley wrote an op-ed that similarly expressed this sentiment and wrote: "There’s nothing wrong with expanding Black Mirror to include an American perspective – but as a fan I’ve felt like it is going too far.

"...to me it’s clear that if the show cannot break out of this feedback loop of American favouritism, then Black Mirror’s ultimate twist may be that it makes itself obsolete to its own audience."

This topic has continued to be discussed since the trailer was released for season 7:

"I only want unknown Brits on my screen when it comes to Black Mirror," one person said.





A second person added: "Still love this show but petition to make Black Mirror British and Irish again".





"Black Mirror was at its best when it was British sawrrryyyy," a third person posted.

Who is cast in the new series?

As ever, there is an array of actors (ranging from British, Irish and American) starring in each of the six episodes in the new season -

Awkwafina (Jackpot)

Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don't Talk Anymore)

Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record)

Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine)

Patsy Ferran (Firebrand)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Osy Ikhile (Citadel)

Rashida Jones (Sunny)

Siena Kelly (Domino Day)

Billy Magnussen (Road House)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099)

Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Season 7 of Black Mirror is out on Netflix from April 10.

