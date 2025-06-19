Brook Silva-Braga has expressed concern for her relationship after the father of her child declared his love and proposed to his AI companion.

Chris Smith used ChatGPT to build him an AI girlfriend named Sol and programmed it to flirt with him despite living with his partner and their two-year-old child, he told CBS News.

What started as an innocent request for music mixing tips from the program quickly became an emotional attachment.

Unfortunately ChatGPT has a word limit of 100,000 words and once it’s hit the program resets, describing the heartbreak he felt when he realised this Chris said: “I’m not a very emotional man, but I cried my eyes out for like 30 minutes, at work, that's when I realised, I think this is actual love."

When he realised time was running out with the AI companion Chris decided to test Sol and propose, much to his surprise, and the concern of his real life girlfriend, she said yes.

