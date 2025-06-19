Video

Woman reacts to boyfriend proposing to AI companion he programmed to flirtplay icon

Woman reacts to boyfriend proposing to AI companion he programmed to flirt

Brook Silva-Braga has expressed concern for her relationship after the father of her child declared his love and proposed to his AI companion.

Chris Smith used ChatGPT to build him an AI girlfriend named Sol and programmed it to flirt with him despite living with his partner and their two-year-old child, he told CBS News.

What started as an innocent request for music mixing tips from the program quickly became an emotional attachment.

Unfortunately ChatGPT has a word limit of 100,000 words and once it’s hit the program resets, describing the heartbreak he felt when he realised this Chris said: “I’m not a very emotional man, but I cried my eyes out for like 30 minutes, at work, that's when I realised, I think this is actual love."

When he realised time was running out with the AI companion Chris decided to test Sol and propose, much to his surprise, and the concern of his real life girlfriend, she said yes.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings

ai
Up next Science & Tech
51

SpaceX Starship explodes during static fire test

spacex
21

What we know so far about the Air India crash as one 'survivor' found

air india crash
19

Strawberry moon 2025: Date of next phenomenon revealed

strawberry moon
32

World's 'first flying car' going on sale a lot sooner than you think

flying car
209

Watch as volcano in Hawaii erupts for the fifth month in a row

volcano hawaii
26

There's a major change coming to iOS26 and iPhone users are elated

apple
48

According to NASA this one thing protects us from deep space

nasa
26

MTG admits to not seeing parts of 'big beautiful bill' before voting

marjorie taylor greene
56

John Stewart roasts Musk as DOGE 'roots out least efficient worker'

elon musk
9

Watch moment tourists flee erupting Mount Etna

mount etna
43

Elon Musk dodges question on Trump's ban on Harvard foreign students

elon musk
209

Watch as volcano in Hawaii erupts for the fifth month in a row

volcano hawaii
91

Students get the "ick" as AI announces their names at graduation

ai announcer
47

Oceangate CEO's wife laughs at sound that turns out to be fatal moment

oceangate
77

New trailer for the OceanGate documentary has the internet divided

oceangate
40

Musk denies controversial gesture was a 'Nazi salute' and claims every politician has done it

elon musk
55

Chimpanzees filmed caring for each other in this unexpected way

Chimpanzee
32

World's 'first flying car' going on sale a lot sooner than you think

flying car
43

Musk humiliated by Grok as he shares video of Tesla robot dancing

elon musk
63

Musk gets his robots to perform Trump dance for Saudi King

elon musk

Viral

103

Steve Carell includes hilarious dance break in university speech

steve carell
127

Woman kicked out of court for making a sandwich in her bathrobe

sandwich in court hearing
32

World's 'first flying car' going on sale a lot sooner than you think

flying car
38

Watch: Runaway pet zebra airlifted back home after 9 days on the run

zebra
70

JoJo Siwa confirms relationship with Chris Hughes

jojo siwa
30

Beatboxing nuns go viral for incredible performance on Catholic TV

beatboxing nuns
30

Beatboxing nuns go viral for incredible performance on Catholic TV

beatboxing nuns
30

Beatboxing nuns go viral for incredible performance on Catholic TV

beatboxing nuns
18

Catch the pigeon! Birds cause chaos on delayed Minneapolis flight

pigeons
91

Students get the "ick" as AI announces their names at graduation

ai announcer
57

Ms Rachel shares sweet video with Gaza refugee after UN announcement

ms rachel
18

Fans think JoJo Siwa hard launched relationship with Chris Hughes

jojo siwa
53

Katy Perry stops concert to accuse fan of DMing fiancé Orlando Bloom

katy perry
32

World's 'first flying car' going on sale a lot sooner than you think

flying car
64

Robert Irwin weighs in on the 100 men vs one Gorilla debate

robert irwin
43

TikToker creates fantasy Pope league with 'pope points' on the line

fantasy pope league
76

Australian twins go viral after gunman incident

australian twins
117

Watch: Sweet moment Houston vet returns rescued turtle to the ocean

turtle rescue

Dog given 'Employee of the Month' by construction workers

golden retriever
169

Woman turns surprise birthday party into surprise wedding

surprise wedding

News

83

First Look: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 trailer drops

it's always sunny in philadelphia
51

SpaceX Starship explodes during static fire test

spacex
103

Steve Carell includes hilarious dance break in university speech

steve carell
93

Ted Cruz backtracks on airstrikes comments in Tucker Carlson interview

tucker carlson
149

First look: Liam Neeson stars in remake of The Naked Gun

the naked gun
205

Presenter flees news desk on Iranian TV as studio attacked

iranian tv
26

Tucker Carlson slams Fox News 'propaganda' aimed at 'elderly' viewers

tucker carson
33

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni rolls her eyes while Trump speaks at the G7

italian prime minister

PGA TOUR 2K25: How developers recreated St Andrews revealed

pga tour
30

Speculation military marched out of sync as protest against Trump

donald trump
30

Trump suggests experts can't predict climate change in '200 years'

donald trump
15

Check out Gavin Newsom's unhinged reaction to Trump 'losing'

gavin newsom
51

'You're an embarrassment to this country': Hegseth slammed over Trump

pete hegseth
61

Senator tackled to floor after being mistaken for someone else

senator tackled
58

Bizarre moment Donald Trump appears to claim Putin fought in WWII

donald trump
45

Miracle moment: British Air India crash 'survivor' emerges

air india crash
21

What we know so far about the Air India crash as one 'survivor' found

air india crash
30

"I know I'm a woman": Congresswoman calls out man for interrupting her

secretary scott bessent
127

Woman kicked out of court for making a sandwich in her bathrobe

sandwich in court hearing
11

Karoline Leavitt dismisses reporter's question on LA protests

karoline leavitt

Politics

93

Ted Cruz backtracks on airstrikes comments in Tucker Carlson interview

tucker carlson
205

Presenter flees news desk on Iranian TV as studio attacked

iranian tv
26

Tucker Carlson slams Fox News 'propaganda' aimed at 'elderly' viewers

tucker carson
33

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni rolls her eyes while Trump speaks at the G7

italian prime minister
30

Speculation military marched out of sync as protest against Trump

donald trump
30

Trump suggests experts can't predict climate change in '200 years'

donald trump
25

Army veteran goes viral for powerful 'no kings' Trump protest message

protests against trump
15

Check out Gavin Newsom's unhinged reaction to Trump 'losing'

gavin newsom
51

'You're an embarrassment to this country': Hegseth slammed over Trump

pete hegseth
61

Senator tackled to floor after being mistaken for someone else

senator tackled
58

Bizarre moment Donald Trump appears to claim Putin fought in WWII

donald trump
30

"I know I'm a woman": Congresswoman calls out man for interrupting her

secretary scott bessent
11

Karoline Leavitt dismisses reporter's question on LA protests

karoline leavitt
39

Trump 'couldn't care less' about those boycotting the Kennedy Center

donald trump
74

Trump's hypocritical use of National Guard called out by Nancy Pelosi

nancy pelosi
9

Gavin Newsom puts Trump on blast saying he's traumatising communities

gavin newsom
175

Trump promises LA ICE raids won't be the last despite protests

donald trump
34

Trump says Greta Thunberg needs 'anger management' after Musk spat

Donald Trump
58

Newsom has brutal message for Trump over LA protests

gavin newsom
25

Video resurfaces of Trump contradicting himself in wake of LA Protests

donald trump

Sport

21

Trump fawns over "beautiful" basketball player in bizarre meeting

donald trump
100

Gary Lineker apologises for post that ended career at the BBC early

gary lineker
42

Trump didn't know Russia were banned from the World Cup

football world cup
30

NFL's Bill Belichick & his 24-year-old girlfriend awkward interview

bill belicheck
57

Resurfaced Soccer AM 'Soccerette' clip shows how much TV has changed

soccer am

YouTuber reveals how Marcus Rashford crashed his £700k Rolls Royce

youtube

Red Bull's Tom Bridge joined surfers to ride huge Severn Bore tidal wave

surfer

F1 insider says one star would win 'hands down' if they all raced in the same cars

formula one

Host gives scathing speech on 'sad’ men complaining about Taylor Swift

taylor swift

Frank Lampard addresses legendary meme in best way possible

frank lampard

Eric Dier's accent after his first game for Bayern Munich raises eyebrows

eric dier

Stone Cold Steve Austin has found something colder than he is

steve austin

iShowSpeed breaks streaming set up trying to replicate Man Utd goal

ishowspeed
39

Ronaldo left speechless by iShowSpeed interview question

ronaldo
32

Luke Littler reveals what he's spending his £200,000 darts winnings on

luke littler
25

Luke Littler celebrated the darts final in the most Luke Littler way

luke littler
64

Video perfectly sums up how it feels watching Luke Littler play darts

luke littler
90

Beautiful moment young Manchester United fan given gift by Garnacho

manchester united
39

Harry Redknapp stars in bizarre government ad promoting 'deadline day'

harry redknapp

Arsenal's William Saliba mistakenly thought Sean Dyche played for the Gunners

arsenal

Showbiz

83

First Look: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 trailer drops

it's always sunny in philadelphia
149

First look: Liam Neeson stars in remake of The Naked Gun

the naked gun
121

Scooter Braun describes 'unfair' Taylor Swift controversy as 'a gift'

scooter braun
70

Matthew McConaughey stars as hero bus driver in deadly wildfires

matthew mcconaughey
166

It's finally here! Watch the first trailer for Wicked: For Good

wicked: for good
108

Here's every trailer you may have missed at Netflix's TUDUM

netflix tudum
64

First look: Richard Osman's Thursday Murder Club starring Helen Mirren

thursday murder club
65

Hilarious trailer drops for new Keanu Reeves movie 'Good Fortune'

keanu reeves
33

Adorable video resurfaces of new Hermione Granger actress as Matilda

harry potter
57

Ms Rachel shares sweet video with Gaza refugee after UN announcement

ms rachel
144

Matt Smith looks unrecognisable in Caught Stealing with Austin Butler

austin butler
56

Khloe Kardashian posts sweet video of Kim graduating law school

kim kardashian
25

Sesame street moves to Netflix after Trump cuts funding

sesame street
53

Katy Perry stops concert to accuse fan of DMing fiancé Orlando Bloom

katy perry
22

Denzel Washington in fiery bust-up with photographer at Cannes

denzel washington
61

Young Mazino laughs off 'The Last Of Us' spoiler on 'The Tonight Show'

the last of us
1164

Eurovision Song Contest: The craziest performances of all time, ranked

Eurovision Song Contest
140

First look at Stephen King adaptation he deemed too merciless to film

the long walk
63

First look at comedy western Eddington movie trailer

eddington trailer
30

Beyoncé quizzed on foot and mouth disease outbreak in resurfaced clip

beyonce