From drafting difficult texts to offering therapy-style advice, AI is increasingly being used to navigate the personal complexities of modern life. ChatGPT, once seen as a tool for homework help and work emails, is now being asked to weigh in on everything from dating dilemmas to emotional well-being.

Now, it appears, the chatbot is being used to determine the fate of entire marriages.

In one recent case, a Greek woman filed for divorce after ChatGPT interpreted her husband’s coffee-drinking habits as signs of an affair.

Yes, the cup of coffee said to hold the truth about infidelity, according to AI.

The woman snapped photos of the leftover grounds in his coffee and shared them to ChatGPT, tapping into a growing trend of AI-assisted tasseography — the ancient practice of reading fortunes in coffee cups.

The chatbot reportedly spotted signs of betrayal. It claimed her husband was fantasising about another woman, specifically with a name that began with an “E”. The supposed woman-in-question was out to be a home wrecker, as per the AI platform.

iStock

Speaking to the Greek morning show To Proino, the woman's husband said: "She’s often into trendy things. One day, she made us Greek coffee and thought it would be fun to take pictures of the cups and have ChatGPT ‘read’ them.”

Naturally, he didn't take it seriously and "laughed it off as nonsense," however, she did not see the funny side whatsoever.

"She told me to leave, informed our kids about the divorce, and the next thing I knew, I was getting a call from her lawyer," he shared.

According to Greek City Times, when the husband refused a mutual separation, he was presented with divorce papers just three days later.

Ouch...

