OnlyFans breakup sparks online debate about digital infidelity

When 20-year-old Maddi Miller discovered her boyfriend scrolling through explicit content on OnlyFans, she didn’t brush it off — she broke up with him.

The Australian content creator says the moment felt like a betrayal, made worse by the fact that the woman on screen was someone she knew personally.

To Maddi, it wasn’t just a casual scroll — it crossed a line, and has since sparked a debate around digital infidelity and whether subscribing to OnlyFans accounts is cheating.

Maddi called it "a huge breach of trust," telling AU News: "I wouldn’t be asking his mates for nudes. It’s the same thing. It’s betrayal."

“I only found out because I saw it on his phone one night over his shoulder,” she explained to the outlet. “He tried to cover it up, and said his mate sent him a link that he opened it without knowing what it was.”

“But once I investigated further, I could see in his emails that he had subscribed to multiple women that I knew. The timestamps on the emails showed that he had been laying in bed next to me while he did it," she continued.

Maddi's not alone in her feelings, with a Great Aussie Debate study revealing that half (61.3 per cent) of the women from its 54,000 participants believed it is "definitely" cheating. A further 42 per cent said “it depends on the interaction".

A mere 8 per cent of the study considered it normal in a relationship.

There's even a dedicated Reddit forum debating the matter, with one writing: "My wife and I find no issue with porn, in moderation of course, but OnlyFans is definitely cheating to us. Paying for a specific person versus just pulling something up makes a huge difference."

Another penned: "I would consider it cheating. If my husband spent money to see someone naked, yes, to me that is cheating."

Meanwhile, a third argued: "Just asked my wife, we both agree it's not cheating to subscribe and look, but messaging is where it changes."

