Checking your partner’s phone without permission is actually illegal

Have you ever snooped through your partner’s phone? Perhaps curiosity gets the better of you on occasion and you end up scrolling through their texts or photos?

Well, if you have you’re not alone. 40 per cent of people have caught their partners going through their phone according to a survey from SellCell.

Another survey, this time from Secure Data Recovery, found 82 per cent admitted to having snooped through someone else’s device. With one in four saying they have “found something significant” when they snoop.

But whilst the majority have admitted to the behaviour, it is not only considered abusive, but few know that it is actually illegal.

Nobody is allowed access to your phone or computer without permission.

According to the Computer Misuse Act 1990, a first offence is committed under the Act if an unauthorised individual causes a “computer to perform any function with internet to secure access to any program or data held in any computer”.

It is also a criminal offence if someone intentionally intercepts a communication, such as logging into someone’s voicemail to listen.

Further, if an individual repeatedly engages in controlling behaviour which affects the other individual including using “online communication tools or using spyware” is considered an offence, according to Government guidance.

So, what should you do if you think your partner might be cheating?

BetterHelp says: “Your partner’s concrete actions are often a more reliable guide than your own fears. If you do have enough evidence to believe he’s cheating, asking him about it if you feel safe doing so may be the next step to consider.”

