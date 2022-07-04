Twitter users were left in hysterics after discovering one of China's groundbreaking modes of transport: a 'trackless train.'

The vehicle can drive alongside other cars on the road; it doesn't require train tracks, and each carriage has the capacity to carry a hundred passengers. But there's one question on everyone's mind: Isn't it just a glorified bus?

The Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (ART) was first put together in 2013 by Chinese rail maker CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. Four years later, it underwent experimental trials.

The train-tram-bus hybrid runs on rubber tires, travelling up to 70km/h and is powered by electricity. It measures around 30 metres in length with sensors that read the dimensions of the road. Comparable to Tesla features, the sensor system helps the driver stay in the lane with automatic warnings if it happens to drift.

Twitter were unamused by the vehicle-in-question, which prompted the platform to do what it does best.

"This isn't incredible," one candidly tweeted. "It's called a bus. Buses are great, but they aren't trams and lack almost all of the benefits of trams."



Another joked: "It’s a like a water less boat. Sailing on virtual water also known as road."

"Wow what an excellent train that is not at all just a rebranded bus," a third added.

















On the bright side, it has been said to be cheaper and more eco-efficient. It only takes 30 seconds to charge for a 2-3 mile trip, or 10 minutes for a 16-mile drive.



While it may look like a tram in appearance, it has wheels and no tracks. If you do the math, it is essentially a long, bendy bus with its own lane.

