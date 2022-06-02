Breaking News: CNN's new President, Chris Licht, said that there's too much Breaking News.

New York Times media reporter Ben Mullin took to his Twitter to share the "scoop."

On Thursday morning, Licht emailed staff to inform them that the notorious "BREAKING NEWS" banner is overused and is finally getting reworked.

"It has become such a fixture on every channel and network that its impact has become lost on the audience," Licht wrote in the memo first reported by Axios.

He also wrote that the outlet "added a 'Breaking News' guideline" to their stylebook.

Sign upto our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"A special thank you to Sam Feist, who led the team that put the guideline together. It certainly will need tweaks, so we are open to feedback, Licht said before adding that this is a good "starting point to try to make 'Breaking News' mean something BIG is happening."

He also noted that the company is committed to "informing, not alarming" the viewers.

In another part of the memo, Licht also announced a new "guns in America" vertical for CNN.

The outlet CNN provided in-depth coverage of the horrific and deadly shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas as well as the effects of the massacres.

On Wednesday (1 June), CNN also carried out the verdict in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, but broke away from reaction to return focus to Uvalde.

And later on in the day, the outlet covered the hospital shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"In the wake of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, the role of guns – who buys & sells them, who makes them, and who regulates them are central to understanding all sides of this complex and divisive issue," Licht wrote.

He also added that they are helping to "illuminate possible solutions" to help combat the US' gun violence epidemic.

Additionally, Licht stated that the outlet is going to be the broadcast partner for Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom, set to air on June 19.

It will be produced by Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Licht is a seasoned television producer credited for making shows such as MSNBC's Morning Joe. Before succeeding Jeff Zucker, he was the executive producer of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

He began his role at CNN on May 2 and indicated that he wants it to return to traditional journalism and not opinion.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

