Church clock thought to be 600 years old returns after restoration

A church is set to welcome home what experts believe is one of the oldest working timepieces in the country.

The much-loved, turret clock has been undergoing specialist restoration since its removal in March from St Catherine’s Church in Montacute, near Yeovil, Somerset.

The timepiece was originally thought to have been constructed in the 1600s but research has confirmed the clock’s mechanism is significantly older than first believed and was probably originally constructed in the early 1400s.

Specialist restorer Timsbury Clocks has undertaken the restoration project.

Symon Boyd works on the restoration of the clock (Grace productions/PA)

The dial has been restored to its traditional colours of blue and gold and has been re-gilded.

Restorer Symon Boyd has been re-installing the inner workings of the clock in the church ready for the dial to be fastened back on the tower on July 1.

Nic Laycock, churchwarden of St Catherine’s and restoration project lead, said: “It is a matter of pride that this Somerset treasure has been restored, and its story will be displayed using entirely Somerset-based specialists.

“The clock has served Montacute for centuries. It carries with it a rich human story, from its construction to the remarkable men who cared for it day after day.

Humphrey Hamlin, left, who previously worked on restoring the clock, joins Mr Boyd in re-installing the mechanism inside the church tower (Grace productions/PA)

“If it could talk it would recount the history of the church’s witness to the village from medieval times to the present day.

“We know many stories – but there may be much still to discover.”

Pupils from the nearby All Saints Church School are preparing a time capsule to be placed behind the clock face to commemorate the restoration for future generations to discover and enjoy.

An exhibition is also being developed inside the church to tell the story of the clock.

The clock room, which is located 15 metres up the church tower, has been fitted with new lighting and cameras to showcase the inner workings of the timepiece.