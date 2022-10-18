Influencer finds handbag from 2009 and its contents are so nostalgic

An influencer has dug out one of her old handbags from 2009, and its contents are seriously nostalgic.

@sophdoeslife pulled out some classic British teenager staples including a phone sock, braided headbands, and a Claire's Accessories eyeshadow palette.

There's even a McDonald's straw with 2009 branding, and a label from a pack of Primark earrings - back when they branded as Opia.

It's unlocked some serious memories for a lot of people, with one user commenting on the video: "I totally forgot these existed!"

