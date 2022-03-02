BBC News presenter Clive Myrie has been praised online for reporting the news on the ground in Kyiv over the past week, and now he's stated that he’s committed to stopping the spread of misinformation by staying.

Myrie, 57, said there was “so much crap” out there and referenced the danger of propaganda during a revealing interview with BBC host Christian Fraser.

“None of us are forced to come here,” the presenter said, speaking from an underground shelter in Kyiv. “It’s part of our job. We all feel that we want to tell the story of this war and tell it accurately and fairly.

“That is really important because there is so much crap out there that is misinformation, propaganda nonsense. What you’re trying to do… is you’re trying to be truthful to this story.”

Gesturing to the people in the shelter behind him, Myrie added: “We’re representing the people that are having to cower down here. We want to represent them fairly. But you’ve got to weigh that against your own personal safety.”

Clive spoke from a shelter in Kyiv BBC

He went on: “We have a security team here. We all talk about how much further we can go covering the story and when perhaps we should pull out. And if we did stay, what would be the attitude of the Russian troops - they’re going to win this, they have the force of power. Let’s not pretend the Ukrainian army is going to win this struggle. Because there are simply too many Russian troops. What is their attitude going to be for Western journalists? That is something you’ve got to weigh up as well.

“I arrived here on the eve of war last Tuesday. I actually thought I was going to be getting out three or four days later, because no-one actually believed that Vladimir Putin was going to launch this all-out invasion, and I’m still here. It’s a day to day thing deciding how long we’re going to stay and what it is you’re trying to achieve.”

Myrie has been praised for his commitment to reporting the story online.

“Deciding to stay in a war zone to cover a conflict like Ukraine, is a professional decision and also deeply personal,” Fraser said in a tweet. “Respect to ⁦@CliveMyrieBBC⁩ and all media colleagues in #kyiv telling such an important story in difficult circumstances.”

Another added: “Insightful and honest conversation. I was so moved by your words and commitment to your job @CliveMyrieBBC.”

Myrie reporting alongside Lyse Doucet BBC

“Thank you for sharing and for doing the jobs you do, so we can be informed. Absolute respect for you all,” another added.

Myrie has been reporting on the Russian invasion from the capital Kyiv, often alongside the corporation’s chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet.

The pair put on flak jackets after they were interrupted by an air raid siren during a live broadcast from a rooftop opposite St Michael’s Cathedral last week.

He later told the PA news agency: “You’ve got to be aware that you are in the middle of a warzone, a live warzone, and anything could happen.

Myrie also previously described the scenes in the capital as “hell on earth” and posted footage of the city being bombed in shocking scenes.

But how did he grab a minute to relax? By watching himself host Mastermind.

