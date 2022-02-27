The reporters on the ground in Ukraine have been keeping the world up to date throughout the Russian invasion, documenting the bravery of the Ukrainian people as they fight back.

One of them is presenter Clive Myrie, who has been presenting the news live from the capital for the BBC over recent days.

The 57-year-old described the scenes as “hell on earth” and posted footage of the city being bombed in shocking scenes.

Despite the conflict playing out around him, though, he did find a way to unwind.

How did he grab a minute to relax? By watching himself host Mastermind.

Myrie posted a picture of himself, with the long-running quiz show he hosts in the background.

“I’m in Kyiv, Russian troops have encircled the city and are advancing, and guess what’s in the telly!!” he wrote.

That’s one way to unwind in the most terrifying of circumstances, we suppose.

Myrie has hosted Mastermind since 2021, when he took over from long-standing host John Humphrys.

It comes after a US journalist based in Ukraine began documenting what it's like to live in a warzone, offering insight into life in Kyiv during the ongoing Russian invasion.



Terrell Jermaine Starr, a journalist with Foreign Policy magazine and host of the Black Diplomats podcast, has been sharing his experiences on the ground in the capital city.

In heartbreaking news, a Ukrainian BBC journalist unexpectedly saw images of her destroyed home while reporting on the crisis in her home country.

