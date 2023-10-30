Live 'cluster bomlet' found among donations at charity shop

A charity shop in Wisconsin was forced to evacuate after receiving donations of ammunition and a live explosive device.

Staff at the Goodwill store made the discovery on Friday (27 October) when going through boxes of items. Authorities later confirmed that an evacuation had to take place for two and a half hours while an investigation took place.

A bomb squad were sent to the scene to collect what was identified as a "cluster bomblet" to be destroyed.

In a statement, Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin said: "Employees quickly followed safety protocols by informing store and donation center management and safety teams who then evacuated the building out of precaution for shoppers, donors and employees.

"The Janesville Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to the incident and provided further community safety guidance. The store and donation center resumed operations for shopping and donating shortly after 1:30 p.m."

Thankfully, it was reported that no one was hurt during the incident, with police issuing a warning to the public that urges them to get in contact if they have any "old military ordinances".

Elsewhere, one woman hit the jackpot while searching at her local charity shop for pieces of art.

The shopper from New Hampshire bagged a painting for just £3. Six years later, she decided to put the artwork up for auction with Bonhams Skinner, where it went on to sell for a staggering $191,000 (£1,575).

The listing describes the painting by Newell Convers Wyeth (1882-1945) as depicting "the tension between Ramona and her rigid and overbearing foster mother, Señora Moreno".

