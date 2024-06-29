Coldplay to break record with Glastonbury 2024 headline performance

Coldplay are set to become the first act to headline Glastonbury Festival five times.

The Saturday performance marks the British band’s first Pyramid Stage appearance since 2016, and it will see them overtake The Cure, who have headlined the slot four times.

Frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, drummer Will Champion and bassist Guy Berryman will follow pop superstar Dua Lipa, who headlined the festival on Friday with a string of hits, impressive choreography and several outfit changes.

Coldplay in concert (Peter Byrne/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Festival-goers on Saturday can look forward to some sunny weather as they explore Worthy Farm and its many attractions.

A spokesperson for the Met Office told the PA news agency that Saturday will be “a dry day with sunny spells throughout the morning, some cloud building as we head into the afternoon”.

There will be highs of 20-21C in the afternoon and the “possibility of overnight rain”.

On Sunday there will be highs of 18-19C in the afternoon.

Crowds watching Olivia Dean perform at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

A total of 71 alleged offences inside and outside the perimeter at Glastonbury have been reported since Wednesday, according to Avon and Somerset Police.

This includes one sexual offence, 22 cases of theft and 11 drug offences.

A police spokesperson told PA that 13 arrests have been made between Wednesday and Saturday morning, some of which have included people being arrested for multiple offences.

Eight of the arrests have been on suspicion of at least one drug-related offence and four of those eight have also been arrests on suspicion of theft.

Among the acts gracing the Pyramid Stage on Saturday is indie band Keane who are playing at 4pm.

The band’s frontman Tom Chaplin told PA they will be keeping their set “quite simple”.

He also revealed they will be playing hits from their debut studio album Hopes And Fears, which turned 20 this year.

Keane’s Tim Rice-Oxley and Tom Chaplin at Glastonbury Festival (Tom Leese/PA)

Dua Lipa described her Glastonbury experience as “the maddest night of my life” when she took to the stage on Friday and treated revellers to a selection of her popular tracks, including These Walls, Break My Heart, Hallucinate, Electricity, Physical and Don’t Start Now.

“This has been a massive dream come true,” Dua Lipa said before adding, “Glastonbury, I love you.”

Earlier on the Pyramid Stage, Paul Heaton and Norman Cook reunited to perform a Housemartins classic.

Heaton surprised festival-goers by bringing out his former bandmate Cook, better known as Fatboy Slim, to perform their 1986 hit Happy Hour.

Damon Albarn also made a surprise appearance at the festival, asking the crowd whether the war in Gaza was “unfair” and suggesting Joe Biden was too old to be US president when he was invited on stage by Bombay Bicycle Club’s Jack Steadman.

Dua Lipa performing on stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

Neo-soul singer Olivia Dean dedicated her song Carmen to her grandmother and other members of the Windrush generation while wearing a T-shirt with her grandmother’s face on it.

The festival also saw British actress Florence Pugh reveal she is “tiptoeing” towards directing and producing films, as she appeared during a Dune: Part Two Q&A.

Elsewhere, Lady Bird actress Saoirse Ronan made a surprise appearance during a Q&A for Andrew Haigh-directed film All Of Us Strangers at indoor cinema space Pilton Palais where she interviewed the filmmaker and stars Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Church sang “Free Palestine” with a crowd of hundreds as she led an improvised number during an intimate and politically charged appearance at Glastonbury.

Charlotte Church performs on the Left Field stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

The Welsh singer’s performance at Worthy Farm comes months after she needed police protection after attending a pro-Palestine march in London, with her family also threatened.

Other festivities have included a tribute to the late DJ Annie Nightingale, the first female presenter on BBC Radio 1, who died in January at the age of 83.

And mere days after the birth of his fourth child, Joe Wicks led a mass fitness session on the Pyramid Stage.

On Sunday, American R&B singer SZA will headline the festival, with country music star Shania Twain to play the coveted Legends slot.