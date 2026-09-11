Collector selling hundreds of John Deere tractor toys to ‘make space’ for more

A collection of more than 500 John Deere tractor toys and implements is to be sold at auction.

Retired building surveyor Peter Green, of Saffron Walden, Essex, amassed the models over the last 12 years.

The 77-year-old’s collection had some 900 items at its peak, and he is offering some of them for sale to free up space in the house for more collecting.

Mr Green said he had been “interested in tractors from a very young age” and initially started collecting tractor leaflets and pamphlets.

“Over time that collection grew, and I then decided to sell it all, but by then I had the collecting bug,” he said.

“So I started collecting John Deere toys instead.

Peter Green started his collection over a decade ago (Cheffins/PA)

“I started the collection 12 years ago, when I got in touch with a dealer from Indiana, US.

“I built up the collection slowly with him as he helped me source some of the rarest models out there, including the specialist gold models.

“As time went on, the collection grew and I fitted glass-fronted cabinets into my house to keep them in.

“I also bought from dealers based in the UK and also off of eBay and other websites.”

The majority of the 1:16 scale models were built by farm toy manufacturer ERTL.

Custom built models include a John Deere 425 Hay Cuber, a Number 22 Cotton Picker, and an early engine-powered, wire-tying mobile baler.

Peter Green keeps his collection in cabinets in his home, which he said is ‘just about full up’ (Cheffins/PA)

The highest value items from the collection are estimated at £300 to £500 apiece.

Mr Green said he decided to sell because his house is “just about full up and I need to be able to make space for the other part of my collection”, which is 1:32 scale models.

Ted Shepherd, associate at Cheffins auctioneers, said: “This has to be one of the most expansive John Deere toy collections we have seen in the UK.

“Collections of this quality and scale rarely come to the market, and we expect there to be considerable interest from collectors both in the UK and internationally.”

He said all of the toys are offered without a reserve.

The collection will be offered for auction at the Cheffins Cambridge vintage sale on October 16 and 17.