Conor McGregor won huge Euro 2024 bet placed day before the tournament

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor has won big after betting on Spain to win Euro 2024 one day ahead of the tournament.

Last night (14 July), the Spanish football team broke English hearts after beating England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

The match was 0-0 at half time, but Spain scored just minutes after the restart with a strike from Nico Williams.

England’s Cole Palmer soon levelled things at 1-1, but Mikel Oyarzabal delivered a hammer blow in the dying moments to make it 2-1 from a Marc Cucurella assist that saw Spain crowned the winners for a record fourth time.

But one man who won’t be feeling at all upset today is McGregor, who placed an €83,500 (£70,000) bet on Spain to win, earning him over a million Euros in winnings on his birthday, no less.

He wrote on social media, “€1 million won on my birthday!” and shared a picture of the betting slip and the confirmation that he’d won €1,002,000 (£841,000).

McGregor placed the bet on 13 June and at the time posted a screenshot of it with the caption: “Vamos Spain! Easy money on the Spaniards to win the Euros on my birthday! A nice mil for The Mac!”

“What a birthday present,” one person commented.

Another said: “Conor knows what he’s doing.”

