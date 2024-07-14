The best memes as England lose the Euro 2024 final to Spain

England have lost the Euro 2024 final to Spain 2-1 in Berlin and there are lots and lots of memes.

Goals from Spain's Nicol Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal brought the trophy home for the Spanish team, with Cole Palmer's equaliser proving not enough for England to capitalise upon.

The final in the Olympiastadion in Berlin was the first time the two teams have met in the Euros since 1996 and will mark the first time that either nation has had their chance to get their hands on silverware since 2012 for Spain and since 1966 for England.



There have already been plenty of memes so far this tournament with England fans initially bemoaning the cautious tactics of manager Gareth Southgate, with others celebrating players like Jordan Pickford and Cole Palmer for their on and off-field antics.

Suffice to say there were numerous memes about the game between England and Spain. Here are some of our favourites:

1. The shocking assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump and the iconic photo in the aftermath is predictably popular.

2. Gotta love this bloke's shirt.

3. Rodri going off seemed like a lifeline for England fans but that soon changed immediately after Spain scored.

4. Luke Shaw's impressive first half against Lamine Yamal got the Neville Southall treatment.

5. How about those BBC montages?

6. Is it even an England match if Jordan Pickford doesn't make a face?

7. Thanks for coming Harry Kane.

8. We completely agree with this.

9. Inside you there are two wolves.

10. Errr...possibly a bit much.

11. Cole Palmer's equaliser made people do strange things.

12. Why yes, he can rap.

13. LOL

14. Oyarzabal's goal was a killer.

15. Bookmark this in case you have Irish roots.

16. There's always a Simpsons meme.

17. Spain were living dangerously in the final minutes.

18. Hang your head in shame boys.

19. Yikes.

20. Keir Starmer has a lot of questions to answer.

21. Taylor Swift. We need you.

22. Is Harry Kane allergic to winning?

23. And here come the Scots...

24. A sensible statement from Lewis

25. The Trump jokes continue.

26. We'll leave you with this from the Premier League's resident s**thouse Neal Maupay.



















Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings