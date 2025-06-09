Why is Greece having so many earthquakes right now and should we be worried?

Summer is on the horizon and we're already counting down the minutes until we can put our OOO on, but holidaymakers planning to head to Greece could see their trips in jeopardy - because there's so many earthquakes happening.

From late January to mid-April, Santorini was in a state of emergency when hundreds of earthquakes kept hitting the island with no explanation, causing fears of volcanic activity.

Just weeks ago, another Greek island, Crete, was hit by a 6.1-magnitude earthquake on 22 May, baffling scientists as to why the tremors keep occurring in that part of the world - and if people should be worried.

While no injuries or major damage have been reported, the quake, which hit at 6:19am local time, saw locals and tourists ordered to move away from the coast after it prompted fears there could be a tsunami in the aftermath.

Social media posts documented just how violent the shaking was in the area.









Most recently, on 3 June, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck 29km north of Rhodes, Greece, shaking both Turkey and the islands.

Travel agency TUI warned tourists in the region to “remain calm and follow any safety instructions provided by your accommodation or local officials”.

While experts have been left baffled by the sudden influx of quakes are the Mediterranean, there could be a few logical reasons at play.

Firstly, Greece is no stranger to earthquakes, and gets approximately 25,000 every year - some of which can't even be felt on land.

Its location means it's on the edge of the African and Eurasian tectonic plates, also known as the Hellenic subduction zone. The African plate is consistently moving north beneath the Eurasian plate, triggering tremors.

What's more, the climate crisis is only intensifying this, with stronger storms and minor pressure changes initiating seismic slips.

The good news is that for now, travellers are not being warned against heading to that part of the world, so you can still enjoy your holiday - but unfortunately, these phenomenons will undoubtably continue to become more common.

Should you still travel to Greece and Turkey?

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office currently does not have any travel advice regarding Crete or Greece as a whole, meaning it should be safe to travel to the country.

The FCDO has guidance in plane for Turkey - but not to do with earthquakes - rather ongoing fighting in Syria. "FCDO advises against all travel to within 10km of the border with Syria due to fighting and a heightened risk of terrorism", their website reads.

Why not read...

Scientists warn about underwater volcano causing hundreds of earthquakes

Wellness tourism is on the rise - and this Greek resort is where everyone's flocking to switch off

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.