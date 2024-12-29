Cruz Beckham flooded with praise over new song: 'Nepo baby aside, this slaps'

Cruz Beckham, the 19-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, has dropped a teaser for his upcoming single – and fans can't get enough.

Cruz took to TikTok and Instagram, sharing footage of himself and a friend in the studio, featuring a moody dark red filter and a fish-eye lens effect.

While playing the guitar, he sang the lyrics: "Call me if you’re looking for some fun/ I’ll slip you through the middle of my eye/ Love’s the word that money cannot buy/ Lusting for destruction/ Just to find some satisfaction/ Turning evil into action/ For your love."

Cruz has not yet dropped the full single, but fans are already obsessed and eagerly awaiting its release on streaming platforms. One fan wrote they "weren't expecting it to be this good! Pleasantly surprised."

"Nepo baby aside, this is actually very good," one commented, while another described the snippet as "Authentic. Real. Unique. Old school."

They added, "Good on the lad. Learned his instrument and spent years getting good. Sounds mint."

One TikToker called it "unironically great," while another praised it as "refreshing to hear proper band music like this again."

Meanwhile, others drew comparisons to "if Stone Roses and Oasis had a baby," with some even bringing The Beatles into the mix.





@cruzbeckham For ya love





Cruz has previously opened up about his passion for music in an interview with I-D, where he recalled venturing into his first studio session with famed music producer Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins.

"I thought I would want to do football and I did that for a bit," he told the publication. He even secured a contract with Arsenal before returning to music. "At that point, I just decided: this is exactly what I want to do."

